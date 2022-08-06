Elmo Fire update: Saturday, Aug. 6

ELMO - The Elmo Fire which has forced evacuations, closed roads and destroyed several homes has grown from 20,616 acres to 21,198 acres.

Fire managers report the blaze is 18 percent contained as it burns west of Elmo.

Five homes and a total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze.

The CSKT Division of Fire is lifting some evacuations Saturday. The following will go in to effect at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August, 6:

- Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents east of Hwy 93 between Chief Cliff Lane and Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

- Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane and Black Lake Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.

- Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Big Meadows Road and Dayton Creek Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.

- Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents west of the intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and Dayton Creek Road.

- Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) is closed at the Dayton Creek Road intersection.

- Arterial roads off Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are open to residents only. Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

- The Proctor dump will open to Lake County residents from 12:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

- Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

MTN News

The Montana Red Cross is operating evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School. Additional information can be found by calling 1-800-272-6668.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo. The blaze started in grass and made its way into the timber north of Highway 28.

The CSKT Division of Fire has announced that all lands on the Flathead Indian Reservation will move into Stage I fire restrictions beginning on Friday morning.

