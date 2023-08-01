Crews tackling wildfire in Jefferson County near Cardwell

Emergency crews are responding to the Doherty Mountain Fire, a wildfire north of Cardwell in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the fire is located on the upper east side of Doherty Mountain. The Sheriff's Office asks the public to avoid access roads in the area to allow first responders to work.

Gallatin County Emergency Management said smoke from the fire may be visible to the west in Gallatin County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire is a "fast moving incident." No structures are currently threatened.

No details about the fire's cause, size, or containment were available.

We will update you if we get more information.