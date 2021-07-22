Watch
Crews responding to West Fork Fire near Gallatin Gateway

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 22, 2021
The Custer Gallatin National Forest reports crews are responding to a new fire in the west fork of Wilson Creek within the Little Bear drainage near Gallatin Gateway.

A post on the Custer Gallatin Facebook page says the fire is an "emerging incident" and tankers are incoming.

Smoke is reportedly visible from the west end of Bozeman.

No further information was immediately available, including the size of the fire, injuries, or if structures are threatened.

We will update you as we get more details.

