Crews contain small wildfire between Missoula and Lolo

LOLO — Crews have contained a wildfire that sparked on Tuesday afternoon between Missoula and Lolo.

Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) Assistant Chief Brent Christopherson says the fire -- which may have been started by lightning -- was reported at around 4 p.m. in the 6900 block of Deadman Gulch Road.

Numerous callers reported the fire to the Missoula 911 Center saying it was started by a lightning strike with a storm cell that moved through the area. The fire could be seen from US Highway 93.

Initial reports estimated the wildfire at 1/10 to a quarter acre, burning in grass and timber with light to moderate fire growth.

Christopherson says the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for six-to-10 homes on Alta View that were threatened initially, as a precaution.

Firefighters have a fireline around the fire and are continuing fire attack and reinforcement of the fireline. The fire was considered to be contained as of 5:45 mp.m., according to Christopherson.

MRFD firefighters are being assisted by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the US Forest Service, and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.