Crews battling 4 lightning-sparked wildfires on the Flathead Indian Reservation

POLSON — There are four wildfires burning on the Flathead Indian Reservation as of Friday morning.

CSKT Division of Fire Information Officer C.T. Camel provided the below information about the fires.

The Garceau Fire located 17 miles west of Polson is burning 19 acres and is 95% contained. The lightning-caused fire is burning in timber and grass with downed fuel. The fire has Division of Fire Overhead and a 10-man crew holding this fire in place. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

The Haymaker Fire located 6 miles southeast of Polson in the Mission Mountains is burning 15 acres is 0% contained. The lightning-caused fire is burning in steep terrain with thick, dense timber. The Flathead Hotshots are working the fire. Single Engine Air Tankers along with a Type II helicopter dropped on the fire Thursday and will be used when needed Friday. There are no closures and no structures are threatened by the fire.

The Mill Pocket Fire located 20 west of Elmo is burning 15 acres and is 0% contained. The lightning-caused fire has a crew of 24 firefighters, 2 dozers and a skidgen working the fire. No closures or structures are threatened.

The Sullivan Fire is located 8 miles northeast of Hot Springs is burning 50 acres and is 0% contained. The lightning-caused fire has miscellaneous overhead and 2 dozers working the fire. Air Attack and 4 Single Engine Air Tankers will be assigned to this blaze today. No closures or structures are threatened.

The fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation remains at "extreme.