Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Crews battle 9,000+ acre fire southwest of Colstrip

items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy of Rosebud County Disaster Emergency Services
The Slough Grass Fire was first reported Monday just before noon.
Slough Grass Fire
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 10:32:05-04

COLSTRIP – A wildfire estimated between 9,000 and 12,000 acres in size is burning about nine miles southwest of Colstrip.

The Slough Grass Fire was first reported just before noon on Monday.

According to Rosebud County Disaster Emergency Services, the fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain.

An update states there are no evacuations or injuries, and the fire is at zero percent containment.

It also lists six engines, two water tenders, two dozers, and a command vehicle responded to the fire.

It was estimated to be six miles long and three and a half miles wide.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere