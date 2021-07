BOZEMAN — The air quality at the Bozeman station has deteriorated to “Unhealthy” on Monday, July 26.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

To find the most up-to-date air quality levels across the state, visit MT DEQ’s Today’s Air website: https://svc.mt.gov/deq/todaysair/