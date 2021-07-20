Additional fire restrictions implemented on Custer Gallatin National Forest

Beginning Wednesday, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is implementing additional Stage 1 fire restrictions.

According to a news release, the expanded restrictions prohibit all campfires, even in designated sites and metal fire rings.

The release said target shooting outside of designated and managed shooting ranges is also prohibited.

The following restrictions apply to all public lands managed by the Custer Gallatin National Forest on the Sioux, Ashland, Beartooth, Yellowstone, Gardiner, Bozeman, and Hebgen Lake Ranger Districts:

No fires allowed of any type—even in developed sites and metal fire rings

Stoves fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels may be used

Smoking allowed ONLY within an enclosed vehicle or building

within an enclosed vehicle or building Target shooting outside of designated and managed shooting ranges is NOT allowed

allowed No fires allowed within designated or recommended wilderness areas

Fires are NOT allowed at recreation residences, organizational camps, or other developments under permit

“We recognize having a campfire to roast marshmallows or enjoying an afternoon target shooting with friends is an enjoyable experience,” said Marna Daley, Public Affairs Officer. “We look forward to the time when conditions on the national forest allow us to provide these opportunities again.”

For more information visit www.mtfireinfo.org or the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page. Additional information can also be found on the Custer Gallatin Forest website.