Additional air resources working Jericho Mountain Fire

The Jericho Mountain Fire has grown to around 351 acres as of Thursday morning. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Rimini Road.

Fire officials say people should expect to see aircraft working the fire on Thursday, with two super scooper air tanker planes added to the assigned resources.

On Wednesday evening, the incident commander noted that a Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered to replace the current Type III Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.

The Jericho Mountain Fire was sparked by lightning and first reported the morning of June 15.

On Wednesday, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: