DPHHS announced increased support for families childcare costs

HELENA — The Department of Public Health and Human Service announced Wednesday increased support for families' childcare costs through the Best Beginnings Childcare Scholarship Program.

DPHHS offers the BBCCS to qualified low-income families whose child receives care from a licensed or registered center, group or family childcare home, or family, friend, and neighbor provider.

Beginning March 1, the increased subsidy rate allows all licensed and registered childcare providers who accept BBCCS to receive the rate increase for eligible clients the program serves.

With the increased rate, an additional 15% premium will be added for providers operating in areas identified as high-growth counties.

This applies to Flathead, Gallatin, Missoula, Ravalli, Yellowstone, and Lewis and Clark Counties.

The funding for the program came from bipartisan supported House Bill 648 which Governor Gianforte signed into law June 13 of last year.