Man shot and killed in south Billings

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Tow crews work to remove a vehicle from the west side of the Best Western Plus hotel on Southgate Drive in Billings on Saturday after a shooting.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 14:06:57-04

Police are investigating a shooting death early Saturday morning in south Billings.

Police said in a tweet that a 29-year-old man was and killed by a 19-year-old man following a disturbance on the 4900 block of Southgate Drive just before 1 a.m.

All subjects involved were detained, but no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, tow crews were seen working to remove a crashed red Chevy sedan that police said was involved in the incident from the west side of the Best Western Plus hotel's property on Southgate Drive.

A crashed Chevy sedan sits on the west side of the Best Western Plus hotel on Southgate Drive in Billings.

Detectives are investigating.

