Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' in Billings

(Updated, 3:30 p.m. MDT, 05/15/2022)

BILLINGS — Detectives with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a woman at a Billings residence on Saturday night.

Neighbors say there was a heavy Sheriff’s Office presence late Saturday night into the early hours Sunday morning at a house at 3246 Stone Street.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release that deputies responded to a report of a woman found dead in the residence around 9 p.m. Saturday. The release said there was evidence of foul play, prompting a response from Sheriff's Office detectives to process the scene.

Three people—a woman, man, and child—moved from Glendive into the house last fall, according to multiple neighbors.

The woman’s name is Gwen—we will withhold her last name until the autopsy is released, which is expected Monday morning. One neighbor said Gwen had been at her house earlier Saturday to help her with a project and just learned Sunday afternoon that a woman had been found dead in the residence.

That same neighbor told us the child is Gwen’s son, who is in 5th grade at a nearby school. It is unclear the relationship between Gwen and the man.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office is leading the open investigation because the address is technically not within city jurisdiction.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who might have information or was in the area of the incident Saturday night to call 406-256-2929.