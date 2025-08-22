Wyoming man who posed with muzzled wolf in bar charged with animal cruelty

A Wyoming man who posed with a muzzled wolf in a bar was indicted this month by a grand jury for one charge of felony cruelty to animals, according to a news release from the Sublette County Prosecutor Clayron Melinkovich.

Cody Roberts of Daniel, Wyo., faces up to two years in prison or a $5,000 fine, if convicted, according to Melinkovich.

In April 2024, the Cowboy State Daily posted a photo of Roberts online at the Green River Bar in Daniel with the wolf, which had its mouth taped shut. He initially received a fine of $250 from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for possessing a live wild animal, but protest groups demanded a stiffer penalty.

At the time, the game department noted that it does not manage predatory animals, and animal cruelty laws do not apply to those animals.

The request to summon the grand jury was made by Melinkovich in June, according to the Pinedale Roundup. The grand jury convened the second and third weeks of August before making its ruling, according to the news release.

Roberts has not appeared in court.

Watch previous Q2 coverage: