Woman sentenced to 20 years for killing Belgrade man

BELGRADE – Heather Ann Harrington, 43, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the negligent homicide of George Sobrepena, a resident of Belgrade. The sentence was issued on Friday by Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea following Harrington's conviction in connection with the October 31, 2023, shooting death of Sobrepena.

Authorities discovered Sobrepena’s body in his trailer at the Lexley Acres Mobile Home Park after construction workers, led to the scene by Harrington, called 911. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and a handgun in close proximity. Investigators also found four spent 9mm casings in Harrington’s clothing, which matched those recovered at the crime scene.

Prior to the incident, witnesses reported that Harrington had been acting erratically at the Friendly Tavern on the morning of the shooting. They noted her attempts to purchase alcohol using coins and a military token thought to belong to Sobrepena. Surveillance footage confirmed Harrington’s presence near the victim’s home around the time of the shooting.

Judge McElyea ordered Harrington to serve her sentence under the supervision of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, which will determine her placement in either a correctional or mental health facility.

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell expressed her office's commitment to justice in the case. “Today’s sentencing is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to justice. Violent crimes such as this will not be tolerated in our community, and we will continue to pursue offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. Cromwell extended her thoughts to Sobrepena’s family, hoping the sentence brings them some closure.

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office acknowledged the efforts of several agencies and individuals who played key roles in the investigation, including Officer Paul Wilson and Officer Jesse Stovall of the Belgrade Police Department, Deputy Nicholas Redburn and Deputy Alberto Tapia of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana State Crime Lab, and several Deputy County Attorneys.