Woman in Great Falls claims she and two friends were almost abducted

A woman in Great Falls claimed in a Facebook post on Sunday that she and two of her friends were "almost abducted" on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The woman says that she and her friend left the Halftime Sports Bar, and as they were pulling out of the parking lot, a man ran in front of her car; the woman stopped the car, and another man ran up to the driver's side door and yanked on it, and another man ran up to the passenger's side.

She said she then "gassed it and almost hit the guy in the front," and then saw "10-12 of them behind us getting into vehicles."

She continued driving to get away, and said she reported the incident to a police officer she saw in a patrol car downtown.

We have contacted the Great Falls Police Department to get more information about the incident; we will update you if we get more details.



