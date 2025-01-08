Woman charged in fiance's death makes court appearance

Marley Ndoumy-K, the woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with the death of her fiancé in December 2023, was seen in District Court for allegedly failing to report for testing and missing pretrial appointments.

When Judge Peter Ohman asked, Ndoumy-K’s defense admitted to the allegations of failing to report for five testing occasions and missing pretrial appointments.

Judge Ohman continued her current release conditions as they stand and requested her to be tested for alcohol on Jan. 7. Ohman set her next hearing for the middle of January.

For more coverage of this case, check out KBZK’s previous stories.