Woman arrested at Belgrade casino, allegedly with 405 fentanyl pills

A Billings woman was arrested in Belgrade on March 10 for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.

Shelby Tripp was found asleep in her car outside of the magic Diamond casino in Belgrade. An employee called the police and an officer with the Belgrade Police Department arrived and verified Tripp’s identity.

Tripp told the officer that she was on probation out of Billings. The Bozeman probation and parole office authorized a search of Tripp’s person and vehicle. She told the officer that she had fentanyl on aluminum foil inside the vehicle.

The officer searched her vehicle and allegedly found aluminum foil with suspected fentanyl residue and tubes containing drug residue. In Tripp’s purse, the officer allegedly found a large quantity of empty plastic jeweler bags indicating she was selling drugs.

Officers reportedly found 405 round, blue pills on Tripp consistent with fentanyl, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine, confirmed by a presumptive test, and $1,586 in cash.

Due to the large amount of fentanyl taken from Tripp, the plastic jeweler bags, and the amount of cash she allegedly had on her, officers believed her to be selling fentanyl.