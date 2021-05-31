Wolf Point man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

GREAT FALLS — Christopher George Follette of Wolf Point, who admitted he sexually abused a minor on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday.

Follette, 33 years old, pleaded guilty on February 18 to sexual abuse of a minor as charged in an indictment.

The prosecution said in court documents that in 2019 and 2020, Follette sexually abused a minor, identified as Jane Doe, who was over the age of 12 but had not yet reached 16 years of age, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Follette to five years in prison followed by seven years of supervised release, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared C. Cobell prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Fort Peck Law Enforcement Services, and Wolf Point Police Department.

