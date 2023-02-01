West Yellowstone homicide case to be prosecuted through state bureau

The West Yellowstone homicide case involving Patricia Batts will now be prosecuted through the Prosecution Services Bureau at the Attorney General’s Office.

The Gallatin County Commission approved the case to be moved to a sector of the Attorney General's Office.

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell notes staffing as the reason the case, along with others, will be heading to the Prosecution Services Bureau.

“We are, at the County Attorney’s Office, severely understaffed right now. We have five open prosecution attorney positions, so our capacity to take on a case like this—and give it the detail that this case deserves is limited,” Cromwell said.

Cromwell did confirm that Judge John Brown will remain the sitting judge on this case and the court proceedings.

