Wednesday morning Missoula shooting under investigation

MISSOULA — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Cooper Street shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find that a 30-year-old man had been shot and began life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly after the shooting and took the occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says all of the people involved in the incident have been identified and detectives are interviewing them.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who saw the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Ethan Smith at 406-552-6335.

