WATCH LIVE: Police providing update on arrest in University of Idaho killings

MOSCOW, ID - Police in Moscow, Idaho, are providing an update involving the case of four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13.

The Associated Press reported that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania for the killings.

According to court documents, Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Hazleton, Pa.

The document indicated that Hohberger faces extradition following his arrest. The document indicated that he was arrested before any formal charges were made.

The four deaths are classified as homicides.

Police have said the four students were stabbed to death.