Vandalism at three Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks facilities

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating three recent acts of vandalism in Region 4.
The agency reported the following incidents:
- At the Rainbow Dam trailhead, extensive graffiti was spray painted in a latrine.
- At Giant Springs State Park, several recently planted trees were destroyed.
- At Sluice Boxes State Park, a jackleg fence was knocked down and damaged.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to visit the TIP-MONT website to report details, or contact Great Falls area game warden Mike Tucker at 406-594-4813.
You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.