Vandalism at three Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks facilities

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating three recent acts of vandalism in Region 4.

The agency reported the following incidents:



At the Rainbow Dam trailhead, extensive graffiti was spray painted in a latrine.

At Giant Springs State Park, several recently planted trees were destroyed.

At Sluice Boxes State Park, a jackleg fence was knocked down and damaged.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to visit the TIP-MONT website to report details, or contact Great Falls area game warden Mike Tucker at 406-594-4813.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.