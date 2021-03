MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is reporting that signs and kiosks at a popular Missoula recreation area were recently vandalized.

"We are disappointed to again find graffiti on the signage and kiosks at the Pattee Canyon Group Picnic Sites on the Missoula Ranger District," a social media post states.

The latest vandalism incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (406) 329-1025.