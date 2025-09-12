Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Two men jailed following Missoula law enforcement operation

Emily Brown/MTN News
Law enforcement in the 1700 block of South Fourth Street West in Missoula on September 11, 2025.
UPDATE: 5:13 p.m. - September 11, 2025

We are learning more about a law enforcement operation that took place in the 1700 block of South Fourth Street West on Thursday afternoon.

Two people were arrested and taken to the Missoula jail after a warrant was served as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Missoula Police Department SWAT team, investigators and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene, and there was a large police presence in the area.

MPD reports that a 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested and taken to jail on pending charges of Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.

No additional information has been released.

(first report: 2:05 p.m. - September 11, 2025)

There is a large police presence in the 1700 block of South Fourth Street West in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports they are working with other law enforcement agencies to serve a warrant.

MPD reports the situation is "contained" at the location.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

