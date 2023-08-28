Watch Now
UPDATE: Superior shooting suspect taken into custody

Posted at 8:56 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 10:56:52-04

UPDATE: 6:08 a.m. - Aug. 28, 2023

A suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Superior has been taken into custody.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports there is no longer a threat to the community.

No further information is being released at this time.

(first report: 10:53 p.m. - Aug. 27, 2023)

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is looking for an armed suspect who was involved in a shooting in Superior.

The County Sheriff's Office is asking all residents to keep their doors locked and for people to remain inside.

MTN News called the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, but they were unable to give any further information at this time.

