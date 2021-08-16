Watch
Two pre-release inmate walkaways reported in Billings

Montana Department of Corrections
Kaira Harrision (left) and Valene Wing (right) were reported as walkaways from the Passages women's program on Sunday.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Aug 16, 2021
Two inmates at the Passages Women's Program in Billings were reported as walkaways on Sunday.

Kaira Harrison, 22 years old, reportedly walked away from the facility at 1001 South 27th Street around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Harrison is described as a 6 feet, 1 inch tall Native American, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Harrison is serving a 3-year sentence out of Cascade County for possession of dangerous drugs.

Kaira Harrison

Harrison left Passages with 37-year-old Valene Wing, described as Native American, 5 feet 3 inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wing is serving a two-year sentence out of Blaine County for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

Valene Wing

Both Harrison and Wing should be considered dangerous as they are facing a ten-year sentence for felony escape and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Harrison or Wing should contact law enforcement immediately.

