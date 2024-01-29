Two men accused of firing gunshots in Belgrade residential area

BOZEMAN — Two men are charged with criminal endangerment after allegedly firing multiple rounds in a residential area of Belgrade just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Court documents say Bryan Tuttle, 37, and Evan Sapp, 35, were arrested after Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies found them in a vehicle near a Belgrade residence where gunshots had reportedly been fired around 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

A third man with Tuttle and Sapp told police they had all been drinking and watching football and continued drinking when they returned to the residence in the 19000 block of Frontage Road in Belgrade.

According to court documents, a community member reported seeing a shooter at the residence who then returned inside. Police also reportedly found a spent shell casing at the residence.

The man who was with Tuttle and Sapp said he had a fight with Sapp, left the residence, and later returned when a woman who lived at the residence asked him to come pick up the two other men.

Tuttle allegedly refused to be interviewed without an attorney present. Court documents say Sapp was found in the backseat of the vehicle with a firearm on the seat next to him. He reportedly told law enforcement he was at the residence but denied hearing gunshots or seeing anyone with a gun. Sapp then refused to answer further questions without an attorney, according to court documents.

Both Tuttle and Sapp appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday. Tuttle’s bail was set at $1,000, and he is ordered to submit to alcohol testing once a week. Sapp’s bail was set at $2,000, and he is required to wear a 24/7 ankle monitoring device.

Both men are next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, 2024.