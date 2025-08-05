Trial of Jordan Palmer: Toxicologist reveals Stephen Campbell's BAC was .301 at time of death

BOZEMAN — The trial of Jordan Palmer, the man charged with the shooting death of Stephen Campbell, continued on Monday, with Belgrade police officers testifying and a toxicologist, who said Campbell's BAC level was .301 when it was drawn at the hospital.

Palmer pleaded not guilty to a single charge of deliberate homicide, according to court records.

In charging documents reviewed by MTN News, Palmer told Belgrade Police officers that he shot and killed his neighbor after Stephen Campbell attacked him on April 19, 2024. When police arrived, they found Palmer standing over Campbell’s body with a gun in his hand; Palmer allegedly told the officers, “This guy attacked me, I (expletive) shot him.”

Here are the Aug. 7, 2025, trial highlights from Court TV:

Outside of the jury’s presence, Palmer’s defense pointed out discovery issues as they asked for a mistrial. The state plans to have a formal response to the motion to dismiss before it rests its case-in-chief.

Belgrade Police Officer John Hughes testified about his response to the deadly altercation, saying he saw Campbell lying on his back, unresponsive, and Palmer face-down on the concrete, maybe six feet away.

The jury saw Officer Hughes’ body-worn camera footage, which showed his interactions with Palmer on the scene. Video from inside a cruiser showed Palmer in the backseat after he was detained at the scene.

Belgrade Police Officer Bryan Phipps testified to FARO scans of the crime scene that were done, which provide 360-degree photos of the scene.

Marissa Herron, Campbell’s longtime friend and brief romantic partner, testified to their relationship, which had just been placed on “pause” prior to the deadly altercation.

Herron said she wanted to pause the relationship, while Campbell wanted to continue. She interpreted his feelings as being stronger than hers. Herron said that Campbell would frequently flick cigarettes while smoking, which he was seen doing on video while speaking with Palmer. On the evening of the incident, Herron was working but said that Campbell had sent her a number of texts, and described his tone as “escalated.” WATCH: Friend Won’t Share Last Texts With Stephen Campbell Moments Before Death

Gallatin County deputy coroner Brian Monro testified that Campbell’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds; his manner of death was homicide.

Toxicologist Andrew Wade, a defense witness, was called out of order due to scheduling issues.

Wade testified that Campbell’s blood alcohol level was .301 at the time it was drawn at the hospital. Also found in the victim’s blood were metabolites of clonazepam, generic Cymbalta , and ketamine. WATCH: Toxicologist: Victim Stephen Campbell’s BAC Was .301, Had Drugs In System



RELATED:

Murder or self-defense? Jordan Palmer trial kicks off