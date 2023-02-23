Trial date set for Zachary Norman, accused of killing two brothers from Butte in Three Forks

Zachary Norman of Three Forks appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 for a status hearing ahead of the trial in March where he will face charges of deliberate homicide.

Norman, 25, is accused of shooting and killing brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32, and Chase Estabrook, 31, in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2022, after a fight at a house party in Three Forks.

According to court documents, officers found wet clothing at Norman's house. That clothing matched the description of what Norman was wearing at the time of the shooting. Officers also found a gun inside a waistband holster next to a water heater closet as they searched the home. Norman told detectives that he normally carried a gun on him.

Court documents also allege that Norman was providing inconsistent statements to detectives. He later admitted that he remembered more of the events that happened during the night of January 15th which included leaving the Estabrook brothers at the Sacajawea Bar.

Norman is being charged with two counts of felony deliberate homicide and two counts of tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty to all counts last year and his bond is set at $1 million.

The trial will begin at 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 21 and will continue through the following week until March 31.