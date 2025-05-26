Traffic stop escalates to pursuit and arrest in Madison County

TWIN BRIDGES — A traffic stop in Twin Bridges on Saturday, May 24, 2025, led to a brief pursuit and subsequent arrest of a driver known to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began at approximately 4:32 p.m. when a Deputy Sheriff initiated a stop for a moving violation.

According to a social media post from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, upon making contact with the driver, the driver reportedly fled the scene toward Sheridan. Concerned for public safety, the Deputy Sheriff decided to cancel the pursuit rather than continue the chase.

Shortly after, law enforcement located the driver at their residence in Sheridan. Upon arrival, the situation escalated when the driver allegedly rammed their vehicle into a parked Madison County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody after a brief struggle. Authorities reported that while the driver sustained minor injuries during the altercation, no deputies were harmed. The driver received medical treatment before being transported to a detention center.

As a result of the incident, the driver is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the event. Further details on the charges have yet to be released.