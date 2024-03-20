Threat prompts increased law enforcement presence at Charlo schools

CHARLO — A note containing a threat prompted an increased law enforcement presence at schools in Charlo on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Superintendent Steve Love says administrators “became aware of a concerning note with threatening statements made by a student" late Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement was notified of the threat and an investigation was launched.

“School authorities are also conducting an investigation and adhering to school policies and procedures dealing with such situations,” a social media post states.

“We are always concerned for the safety of our students and staff,” Love stated. “We take these situations very seriously and will work to resolve the issue in an appropriate manner.”