Teens arrested in Billings 'mass vandalism' case

BILLINGS - Two teenagers have been arrested following what police have described as a "mass vandalism" spree in Billings.

The Billings teens - 18-year-old Gabriel Lamb and a 17-year-old boy - were arrested Wednesday evening and face possible felony charges, police said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

Lamb is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and has yet to appear in court. The 17-year-old was remanded to Youth Services.

Police said the vandalism spree was first reported Saturday morning when the department began receiving numerous reports of vehicle windows shot out with BB guns overnight in the central part of the city.

Over the next few days, officers continued to take reports of similar damaged property and as of Wednesday the total number of cases had reached 95, police said in the press release.

