Suspects allegedly stole several thousand dollars worth of parts from a church bus

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is trying to identify two people suspected of stealing several thousand dollars worth of vehicle parts from a church bus.

It happened on Monday, March 28, 2022, at around 4:30 pm.

The GFPD is also trying to determine the current location of the white car seen in the photo.

If you have any information about their identities, or about the crime in general, you're asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8408.

You can also send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page . Tipsters may remain anonymous.



