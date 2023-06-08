Suspected Bozeman drug dealer arrested after allegedly attempting to sell meth to undercover officers

A Bozeman man suspected of trafficking drugs in Gallatin County was arrested on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, after law enforcement allegedly found almost 3 pounds of methamphetamine at his residence.

Jesse Trujillo, 27, was reportedly under a months-long investigation by a Bozeman Police Department detective who suspected Trujillo of being a "major narcotics trafficker in Gallatin County."

According to court documents, upon returning to Bozeman after a trip to California, Trujillo agreed to sell methamphetamine to undercover officers. Upon arrival at an agreed-upon meeting location on Wednesday, Trujillo was placed in custody.

Court documents state that a search warrant was served on Trujillo’s residence where 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, about 2,600 doses, were found along with firearms.

In Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, Trujillo was charged with criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.