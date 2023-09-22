Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Suspect shot by law enforcement in Billings

More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
police shooting.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 10:53:53-04

A suspect was shot in an incident involving officers from multiple law-enforcement agencies in north Billings Thursday afternoon.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the incident involved state and federal probation and parole officers. No officers were injured.

The suspect, a man, was injured and transported to a local hospital, he said.

The incident took place on the 1800 block of Third Avenue North.

Billings police officers were not involved, but the agency is coordinating with the investigation and communications, according to Lennick.

Lennick released no details about the condition of the suspect or how many officers were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!