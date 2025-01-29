Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Suspect in standoff at Livingston Starbucks identified

Timothy Westervelt, 34, is currently in the Park County jail on multiple felony counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County.
livingston starbucks incident.jpg
MTN News
livingston starbucks incident.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN — MTN News has learned the name of the suspect who barricaded himself inside a Livingston Starbucks on Tuesday in a standoff with police.

Timothy Westervelt, 34, is currently in the Park County jail on multiple felony counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County.

Westervelt, listed as a Billings resident, is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Park County.

Charges include four felony counts, including two of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 and a felony rape charge.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Standoff at Livingston Starbucks resolved peacefully, residents commend officers

Standoff at Livingston Starbucks resolved peacefully, residents commend officers

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader