Suspect in standoff at Livingston Starbucks identified

BOZEMAN — MTN News has learned the name of the suspect who barricaded himself inside a Livingston Starbucks on Tuesday in a standoff with police.

Timothy Westervelt, 34, is currently in the Park County jail on multiple felony counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County.

Westervelt, listed as a Billings resident, is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Park County.

Charges include four felony counts, including two of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 and a felony rape charge.

