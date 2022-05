POLSON - A man has been formally charged with arson for starting the Boulder 2700 fire near Polson in 2021.

Craig Allen McCrea has been charged with three felony counts of arson in Lake County District Court.

The fire torched over 2,300 acres along Montana Highway 35 near the Finley Point area along Flathead Lake.

Several structures were destroyed in the blaze.

