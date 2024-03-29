Stabbing reported at Bozeman Walmart

BOZEMAN — A stabbing at the Bozeman Walmart occurred on Friday, Mar. 29, 2024, at approximately 11:15 a.m.

According to Bozeman Police Capt. Joe Swanson, a man was 'huffing' canned air outside the store when he became agitated and reportedly attacked a bystander. The bystander then attempted to defend himself with a pocket knife, stabbing the man in the stomach resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Swanson, the man who started the fight is facing pending charges, and will likely face assault charges.

Police say they are not responding to as many calls for service at Walmart, but if you witnessed this fight, BPD is asking you to call Detective Kappler at (406) 582-2028.

UPDATE: 3/29/2024 - 3:40 PM -

In a release, Bozeman Police Captain Joe Swanson, during the assault the victim feared for his safety, and in self-defense, stabbed the suspect in the abdomen with a small pocket knife. The suspect was transported for medical care and is being treated for his injuries. The victim sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives concluded the victim's actions were made in self-defense as they were lawfully protecting themselves from an unprovoked, physical assault.

Swanson said the Walmart staff were instrumental during the investigation and provided an invaluable amount of support as they partnered with the investigation team.

