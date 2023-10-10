Shotgun-fired beanbags startle Bozeman residents as police apprehend suspect

BOZEMAN — If you were in downtown Bozeman early Saturday night and you thought you heard gun shots, you were right—sort of.

A witness sent us video where he describes police apprehending someone before a loud bang is heard.

It happened on Mendenhall near Willson. According to Bozeman Police, dispatchers received several calls of a man threatening people with a knife. One caller said the man chased a woman to her car.

When police responded, they found the suspect nearly naked. When police attempted to take the 60-year-old man into custody, he reportedly reached for his waistband. That's when police fired two shots—but the shots were non-lethal bean bags fired from a shotgun.

Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp tells us the bean bag shots were used to distract the suspect, allowing officers to arrest him. The suspect is currently in the hospital recovering from what the chief calls a pre-existing medical condition.

The man is expected to be charged with multiple counts of assault.