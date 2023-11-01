Sheriff identifies man found dead from gunshot wounds in Belgrade

BOZEMAN — Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has identified 76-year-old George Keyser Sobrepena of Belgrade as the man found fatally shot in a Belgrade trailer on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

According to a press release from the Sheriff/Coroner's Office on Wednesday, an autopsy confirmed multiple gunshot wounds to be the cause of death.

Heather Ann Harrington, 42, has been charged with deliberate homicide in connection with the case. Harrington appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday where her bail was set at $500,000.

Harrington was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly leading two construction workers to the trailer where Sobrepena lay dead. Along with evidence at the scene, police say four fired shell casings that matched the caliber of handgun used to shoot Sobrepena were found in Harrington's pocket after her arrest.

She has additionally been charged with evidence tampering and will next appear in District Court on Nov. 24.