Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office investigating possible case of animal cruelty

GREAT FALLS — The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible case of animal cruelty in Poplar. A woman shared a four-second video on Facebook that shows two people standing on a bridge; one of the people then throws something over the bridge that appears to be a dog. The dog landed on the icy river below and did not move.

Sheriff's Office investigating possible case of animal cruelty

We do not yet know the source of the video, and have seen conflicting reports on social media of whether the animal was alive or not when it was thrown from the bridge - and if alive, whether or not it survived the fall.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a Facebook post that his office is aware of the video, and he has ordered a deputy to investigate the incident.

Sheriff Frederick said: "Rest assured the matter will be thoroughly investigated and we will get to the bottom of it."

We have tried to contact the Sheriff and one of the people who posted the video, but have not yet received responses. We will update you if we get more information.