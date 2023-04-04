Public help needed in identifying downtown Helena firebombing suspect

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says there was an alleged firebombing incident at the Law and Justice Center in Downtown Helena Sunday, April 2 around 1:50 a.m.

In security camera footage, an individual standing behind a vehicle can be seen throwing a flaming object at a sheriff's vehicle. Graffiti was also found near where the object landed, and a vehicle was physically damaged.

Dutton says this is an active investigation and they are working on getting additional video from other buildings in the area. Anyone with information should reach out to Deputy Isbell through the non-emergency dispatch line (406) 447-8235.

“If you know something, or if you see something on Facebook– I know there are people out there that are talking about this, well someone did it,” explained Dutton. “We need the public’s help, we need to identify this individual.”

Dutton added this level of violence is unacceptable.

“I don’t think that people in Montana, in Lewis and Clark County, have a stomach for firebombing the Sheriff’s Office,” Dutton told MTN. “I know we wear bullet-resistant vests, I know we take safety precautions, but this ups the violence. This is a participatory event that will lead to much greater violence if we don’t get this cornered.”