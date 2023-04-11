Polson Police Chief Wade Nash to retire following DUI arrest

POLSON - The Polson Police Chief has been accused of DUI after being arrested over the weekend.

MTN News obtained the complaint which shows Wade Allen Nash was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs Saturday morning in Polson.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson, MHP was requested by the Polson Police Department to investigate a crash within the city limits at 4:08 a.m.

The violation shows Nash hit a parked vehicle in the 700 block of 12th Street East in Polson.

MHP arrested Nash on the scene and the citation shows Nash refused a blood alcohol test.

According to the violation, this is Nash's first DUI offense. He will be seen in Lake County Justice Court later this month.

Polson City Manager Ed Meece tells MTN News that Nash has decided to retire effective May 2, 2023.

Nash will be using sick leave starting now and will not be acting as police chief.

Polson Police Captain George Simpson has been appointed interim chief of police effective immediately.

Nash — who is in his 19th year in law enforcement — was appointed as Polson's Chief of Police in December 2011.

He has also worked for Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and as a member of the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.

Sgt. Nelson released the following statement to MTN News:

"The Polson Police Department requested that the Montana Highway Patrol investigate the motor vehicle crash that occurred on April 8, 2023, involving Mr. Nash. Upon reviewing the incident, it was determined that evidence was present that required our trooper to initiate an impaired driving investigation. The Lake County Attorney was contacted prior to issuing Mr. Nash his notice to appear."

- information from Sean Wells and Melissa Rafferty included in this report