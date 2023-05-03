Police investigating after Chief Joseph Middle School student allegedly brings knife to school

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is investigating after a student at Chief Joseph Middle School allegedly brought a knife to the playground before school on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

According to a press release from Superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools Casey Bertram and Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil, several students reported feeling threatened by the student Wednesday morning. The student was relocated to the main office and disarmed by school resource officers. The student is now in custody of law enforcement.

Students were briefly held in their classrooms and no students were injured, according to the release, and the building is safe.

The release continued:

Many students observed the incident on the playground which will certainly trigger a variety of reactions. Students who request counseling support are being supported by CJMS counselors. If students are contacting parents to be picked up, we are releasing them out of the main office. Please feel free to contact CJMS counselors Taylor Gooch or Brian Mitchell if you would like additional support for your child.

The release said additional information would be released as it becomes available. The identities of the suspect and any other involved individuals are not being released at this time.

We will update you as we get more details.

