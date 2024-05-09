Police find weapon off Gallatin High campus after student report

BOZEMAN — Gallatin High School, in an email sent to all students and parents/guardians, said a weapon was found off-campus after a student reported a possible gun on campus on Wednesday, May 8.

The email said the incident is currently under investigation by law enforcement and school administration.

Any students with information about the incident are encouraged to share it with Gallatin High's School Resource Officer or school administration.

The email said there would be additional, periodic police presence on Thursday but that the situation has been contained and school will operate as normal.