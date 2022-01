POLSON — Authorities have released the names of two people who were found dead in Big Arm early Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff Bell has identified the victims of the suspected murder-suicide as Florence Brown, 79, and her son Kirk Brown, 48.

The two shared the residence where the incident took place.

An investigation into the deaths is continuing.

However, Sheriff Bell says, “at this time it is evident that Kirk Brown shot and killed both his mother and her dog, and then himself.”