More details on Martin City fatal shooting released

Authorities have released additional information in connection with a fatal Saturday shooting in Martin City.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 30, 2022
KALISPELL - Authorities have released additional information in connection with a fatal Saturday morning shooting in Martin City.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the woman who died outside the South Fork Saloon was 28-year-old Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars of Hungry Horse.

Authorities say the man who was also shot during the incident is from Hungry Horse and is 33 years old. His name is not being released at this time.

Del Orrin Crawford, 40, of Kila is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges for Attempted Deliberate Homicide and Deliberate Homicide.

An investigation into the case is continuing.

