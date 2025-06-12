Montana woman sentenced for assaulting toddler in her care

BILLINGS — A Shepherd unlicensed childcare provider was sentenced Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court to five years of probation and six months of deferred jail time, to be served every other weekend.

Lillian Schoer agreed to plead guilty to one charge of felony assault and one charge of misdemeanor child endangerment filed in April 2024, when she was accused of spanking a parent's child and endangering other children at her daycare.

Agustus Marceau, MTN News Arika Carpenter, mother of the hurt infant, testifying

At the sentencing hearing before Judge Ashley Harada, parents of the victims spoke about the abuse.

Arika Carpenter, the mother of a two-year-old Schoer assaulted, took the stand to speak for other family members.

Schoer's attorneys told the judge she had attended several anger management and parenting classes to better her mental health since she was charged. Two medical professionals who oversaw the classes testified that she has improved and they don't believe she would commit similar crimes again.

Agustus Marceau, MTN News The defendant's lawyer speaks to her his first witness, a licensed addiction counselor

Schoer was charged with the felony after a parent had found multiple on the child from an apparent spanking and other hitting. The misdemeanor charge was related to an injury suffered by a 7-week-old infant that was in Schoer's care.

Harada also sentenced Schoer to 100 hours of community service and regular treatments. Schoer was given credit for all self-improvement classes she has taken during her time before sentencing.

Prosecutors emphasized their belief that Schoer had manipulated families to continue bringing their children to her daycare, despite the warning signs of abuse.

Harada agreed.

"Manipulation is the dark side of charisma," she said.

