Montana State's Offensive Coordinator Taylor Housewright pleads not guilty to all charges

Montana State University’s football Offensive Coordinator Taylor Housewright appeared in Justice court Friday morning, June 2, and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Housewright was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors, including aggravated DUI.

According to court documents, he was pulled over just before 12:30 AM on May 6.

According to court documents, Housewright crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Cottonwood and Patterson. Montana State confirmed the vehicle crash was a university-issued courtesy vehicle. Housewright then allegedly left the scene and switched vehicles with a friend.

That friend, according to the police, was MSU’s Running Backs Coach Sam Mix who was charged with driving with a suspended license and obstructing a peace officer. Mix reportedly drove the vehicle from the crash scene.

Montana State said Housewright did inform the university about the incident. The university stated it will await the due process of the court system and that no comment will be made on any personal matters due to employee privacy laws.

The arrest comes nearly six months after Defensive Coordinator Willie Mack Garza was cited with a DUI the night of the Cat-Griz game.

Housewright’s next court appearance is set for August 9.