Montana FWP seeks information on four elk poached near Anaconda

BUTTE — Wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are asking the public for help in finding information on four bull elk that were killed near Anaconda sometime between Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

An FWP press release says the incident happened on the Ueland Ranch and ARCO Block Management Area near Anaconda. Only the heads and backstraps were taken from the elk that were killed in close proximity to each other. The remainder of the animals was left to waste, according to the release.

Wardens encourage anyone with information to get in touch, as leads from the public often help in solving these kinds of wildlife crimes. You can visit the TIP-MONT web page to make a report, or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).

Anyone who reports information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.